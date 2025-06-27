Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 635 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.