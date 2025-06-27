Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 126,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

