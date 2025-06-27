Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,546 shares in the company, valued at $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,520.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,801.49 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,694.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,530.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $36.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.