Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 272 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $275.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

