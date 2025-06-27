Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Sells 911 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Unum Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Unum Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,474,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

