Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,348,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.58.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

