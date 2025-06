Top Streaming Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 24th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is the continuous, on-demand delivery of digital media—such as music, movies or live events—over the internet. These companies typically generate revenue through subscription fees and/or advertising, and their market value often hinges on subscriber growth, content investment and retention metrics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,270,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,202,169. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ APP traded up $8.31 on Tuesday, hitting $343.71. 3,624,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,707. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.53.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded up $20.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $751.90. 1,085,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,086. The stock has a market cap of $153.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $753.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $649.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.87.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $118.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,663,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,879. The company has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

WBD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,081,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,224,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

