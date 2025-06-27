The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.6%

Trade Desk stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

