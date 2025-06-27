The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.02 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.