The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.60 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 134.40 ($1.84), with a volume of 2089218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.84).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.
The Rank Group Stock Up 0.0%
About The Rank Group
The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.
