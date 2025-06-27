The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.52 ($3.40) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.57). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 255.65 ($3.51), with a volume of 4,237 shares traded.

The Character Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £47.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 256.71.

Get The Character Group alerts:

The Character Group (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The Character Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Character Group plc will post 14.7856377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Character Group

The Character Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

(Get Free Report)

The Character Group plc is the largest independent toy company based in the United Kingdom. We design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of toys, games and playthings. Many of our products feature or are based on popular film, television, comic and digital characters, reproduced under licence from the brand owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.