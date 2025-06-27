Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEF. Wall Street Zen raised Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telefonica

Telefonica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonica had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telefonica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonica by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,243,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Telefonica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,638,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonica by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 982,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telefonica by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 258,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.