Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Trading 7.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.96). 1,216,881 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 901,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.89).

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £224.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.04.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.