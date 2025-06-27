Stephen L. Rohde Sells 11,082 Shares of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE) Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $175,206.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,586.35. This represents a 54.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Slide Insurance Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SLDE opened at $21.10 on Friday. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

