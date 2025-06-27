Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Down 21.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) traded down 21.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 284,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 79,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 21.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

