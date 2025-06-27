Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) vs. Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Financial Comparison

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) and Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Spectral AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $940.20 million 1.35 -$96.03 million ($2.78) -6.87 Spectral AI $29.58 million 1.82 -$15.31 million ($0.54) -3.94

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Spectral AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spectral AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectral AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Spectral AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -18.71% -57.33% -13.48% Spectral AI -30.75% N/A -11.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care and Spectral AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 9 6 0 2.40 Spectral AI 0 0 2 1 3.33

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus target price of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 74.93%. Spectral AI has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 123.00%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Summary

Spectral AI beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

