SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $306.78 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $214.45 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.74. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

