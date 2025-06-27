Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $547,760.70 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.87, for a total transaction of $547,760.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,336 shares in the company, valued at $116,968,106.32. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $618,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $115,058.08.

On Monday, June 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $2,056,700.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

SNOW stock opened at $221.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $225.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average is $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

