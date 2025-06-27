Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Emily Ho Sells 1,544 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $341,193.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,398. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emily Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Emily Ho sold 2,599 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $545,971.93.

On Friday, May 23rd, Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $1,000,674.62.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $221.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $225.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,194,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,705,000 after buying an additional 316,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $988,950,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $750,572,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Snowflake by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,693,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

