Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares trading hands.

Smart Employee Benefits Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.