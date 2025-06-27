Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry Sells 100,000 Shares

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$70,500.00.

David Lewis Cherry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$70,500.00.

On Monday, June 9th, David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$69,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

Shares of SEI opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$272.49 million, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.87. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.39.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

