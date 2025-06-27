Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,447 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,692.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

