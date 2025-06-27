Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,454 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.