Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2%

C opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

