Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,894 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 36,020 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 106,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,645 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 128,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 116,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.22 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.