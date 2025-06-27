Sabal Trust CO Has $342,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Unilever were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 76,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1,105.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

