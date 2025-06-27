Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 172.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 748,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,492 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $54,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,691.20. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,866. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $77.19 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

