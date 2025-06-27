Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $98.25 Million Stock Holdings in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,547,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,840 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KT were worth $98,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KT. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth about $135,833,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KT by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,522 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KT by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,247,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 852,539 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,974,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. KT Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.66.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KT Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KT. Wall Street Zen lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

