Randall K. Fields Sells 3,000 Shares of ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,160. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ReposiTrak Price Performance

TRAK opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $363.22 million, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.54. ReposiTrak Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $25.01.

ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ReposiTrak’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReposiTrak

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReposiTrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ReposiTrak worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

