Q2 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp Lowered by DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

GBCI opened at $43.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 32.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 236,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 352,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

