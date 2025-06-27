Q2 Earnings Estimate for Vape Issued By Atrium Research

Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atrium Research issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Vape in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 25th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Atrium Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Vape’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS VAPE opened at $9.52 on Friday. Vape has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Vape Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

