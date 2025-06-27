Q2 Earnings Estimate for BETR Issued By Sidoti Csr

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Better Home & Finance in a report released on Wednesday, June 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Better Home & Finance’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.86) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ BETR opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $188.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.59. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Insider Buying and Selling at Better Home & Finance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Home & Finance stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Better Home & Finance Holding Company ( NASDAQ:BETR Free Report ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.94% of Better Home & Finance worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Prabhu Narasimhan purchased 42,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $597,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,801.50. The trade was a 241.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

