Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 184,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 118,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Playfair Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
