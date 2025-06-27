Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.