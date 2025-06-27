Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,677,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 649,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.74 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
