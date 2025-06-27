PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 975.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 193,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 87,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

