Perpetual Ltd Sells 19,633 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $63,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $270.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.61. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,818 shares of company stock worth $84,167,415. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

