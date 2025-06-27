Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 119,922 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $534.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $531.06 and its 200 day moving average is $536.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.82 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.