Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. FFG Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $795.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $781.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.11. The stock has a market cap of $754.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.