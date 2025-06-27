Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,309,000 after buying an additional 119,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,600,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,821 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after acquiring an additional 220,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $279.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $280.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

