Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after buying an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.