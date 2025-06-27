Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after buying an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period.
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
