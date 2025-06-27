Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.1%

EPD stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

