Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) & Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) Head to Head Contrast

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Perfect Moment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Simon Worldwide alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.33 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.33

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Perfect Moment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Simon Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perfect Moment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Simon Worldwide and Perfect Moment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perfect Moment has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,315.09%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Risk & Volatility

Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perfect Moment has a beta of -3.05, meaning that its stock price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Simon Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Perfect Moment

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.