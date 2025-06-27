Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.83.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $433.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.06. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.31 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.24%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

