Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 394 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $795.97 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $781.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.11. The company has a market cap of $754.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

