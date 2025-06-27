PDS Planning Inc Has $422,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after buying an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,790,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,185,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

