Paul M. Allen Sells 70,000 Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) President Paul M. Allen sold 70,000 shares of Airship AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,454.28. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Airship AI Stock Up 4.0%
Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.30.
Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Airship AI had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 75.79%. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airship AI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
