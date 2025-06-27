Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading 7.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 136.90 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 136.14 ($1.87). 10,587,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 7,089,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.30 ($1.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 282 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45.

In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 20,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.63), for a total value of £24,023.72 ($32,967.92). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 360 shares of company stock valued at $45,085. 32.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

