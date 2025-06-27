Old North State Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of VTV opened at $176.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.34.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
