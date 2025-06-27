Ngee Low Acquires 60,000 Shares of OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) Stock

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH – Get Free Report) insider Ngee Low acquired 60,000 shares of OM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($11,764.71).

Ngee Low also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OM alerts:

On Friday, June 13th, Ngee Low bought 80,000 shares of OM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,640.00 ($16,104.58).

OM Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $168.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.89.

About OM

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing manganese ores and ferroalloys worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. It owns and operates the Bootu Creek manganese ore mine located in the Northern territory of Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.